Canaba Cannabis
306-970-5556
105 products
AltaVie - Harmonic - DRIED FLOWER
from MedReleaf (Aurora)
7.96%
THC
7.7%
CBD
AltaVie - Harmonic - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
LBS - Palm Tree CBD - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
7.07%
THC
8.94%
CBD
Palm Tree CBD
Strain
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Tokyo Smoke - Rise - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
16.3%
THC
CBD
$49.5⅛ oz
In-store only
San Rafael - Purple Chitral - DRIED FLOWER
from MedReleaf (Aurora)
15.1%
THC
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Aurora - Temple - DRIED FLOWER
from Aurora
0.3%
THC
9.1%
CBD
Aurora - Temple - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Haven St. - Permanent Vacation - DRIED FLOWER
from Open Fields Distribution
10.82%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Haven St. - Permanent Vacation - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$31.5⅛ oz
In-store only
7 Acres - White Widow - DRIED FLOWER
from National Cannabis Dist.
17.28%
THC
CBD
$54⅛ oz
In-store only
Houseplant - Hybrid - Dried Flower
from Tweed
14%
THC
CBD
$49.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Houseplant - Sativa - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
22%
THC
CBD
$49.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Solei - Gather - DRIED FLOWER
from Aphria
14.43%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Solei - Gather - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
AltaVie - Campfire - DRIED FLOWER
from MedReleaf (Aurora)
4.37%
THC
6.77%
CBD
AltaVie - Campfire - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Haven St. - Dream - DRIED FLOWER
from Open Fields Distribution
THC
CBD
$49.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Namaste - Sensi Star - DRIED FLOWER
from National Cannabis Dist.
THC
CBD
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Edison - Casa Blanca - DRIED FLOWER
from Open Fields Distribution
14%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Edison - Casa Blanca - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Tweed - Boaty McBoatface - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
1.86%
THC
6.07%
CBD
Tweed - Boaty McBoatface - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
RIFF - Subway Scientist - DRIED FLOWER
from Aphria
19.75%
THC
0.14%
CBD
RIFF - Subway Scientist - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Aurora - Banana Split - DRIED FLOWER
from Aurora
10.8%
THC
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
WeedMe - Bubba Island Kush - DRIED FLOWER
from Open Fields Distribution
THC
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Tokyo Smoke - Go - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
20%
THC
CBD
$49.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Aurora - LA Confidential - DRIED FLOWER
from Aurora
18%
THC
CBD
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Tweed - Donegal - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
22%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Donegal
Strain
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Edison - City Lights - DRIED FLOWER
from Open Fields Distribution
THC
CBD
$13.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LBS - Moonbeam Flower - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
14.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Flower
Strain
$49.5⅛ oz
In-store only
DNA Genetics - Sour Kush - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
THC
CBD
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Tweed - Bakerstreet - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$13.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tweed - Houndstooth - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
THC
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Tweed - TwD Balanced - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
5.31%
THC
16.6%
CBD
Tweed - TwD Balanced - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$31.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Tweed - Penelope - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
THC
CBD
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Namaste - Shishkaberry - DRIED FLOWER
from National Cannabis Dist.
THC
CBD
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
DNA Genetics - Chocolate Fondue - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
23%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Tokyo Smoke - Pause - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
22%
THC
CBD
$49.5⅛ oz
In-store only
San Rafael - Tangerine Dream
from MedReleaf (Aurora)
13.66%
THC
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Sundial - Lemon Riot - DRIED FLOWER
from Open Fields Distribution
THC
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Solei - Sense - DRIED FLOWER
from Aphria
19.95%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Solei - Sense - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
San Rafael - Pink Kush - DRIED FLOWER
from MedReleaf (Aurora)
18.04%
THC
CBD
$49.5⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Delta 9 - Snicklefritz - DRIED FLOWER
from National Cannabis Dist.
THC
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Edison - La Strada - DRIED FLOWER
from Open Fields Distribution
14.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Edison - La Strada - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$40.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Solei - Balance - DRIED FLOWER
from Aphria
6.13%
THC
11.22%
CBD
Solei - Balance - DRIED FLOWER
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
AltaVie - Airplane Mode - DRIED FLOWER
from MedReleaf (Aurora)
15.8%
THC
CBD
$13.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tweed - TwD Indica - DRIED FLOWER
from Tweed
15.9%
THC
CBD
$31.5⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
123