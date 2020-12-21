Cannabis House - Downtown 102 Ave
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Cannabis House - Downtown 102 Ave
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
10828 - 102 Ave, Edmonton, AB
License 781850
storefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-12pm