CASA BLISS is independently owned and created by true weed connoisseurs. We love everything Ganja. This is our culture. We are truly passionate about what we do. At Casa Bliss we treat everyone with respect and dignity. We create an inclusive environment for everyone, from the long-time connoisseur to the individuals looking to try a cannabis product for the first time. Our knowledgeable crew are always ready to listen and give dope recommendations, they even review the best strains on our instagram page to let you know what's gas and what's trash.