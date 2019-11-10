Follow
Copper City CBD Company
(315) 281-8297
59 products
50% OFF SALE on Select products
Valid 11/13/2019
We are offering 50% OFF THC-Free Tinctures, Edibles, Elev8/Highdrate CBD Drinks & Topical Patches.
Select products ONLY! Other discounts will not apply to the purchase of these items. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or ailment. The Copper City CBD Co. assumes no responsibility for the improper use of these products. We recommend consulting with a qualified medical doctor or physician when preparing a treatment plan for any and all diseases or ailments. Copper City CBD Co. does not make any health claims about our products and recommend consulting with a qualified medical doctor or physician prior to consuming our products or preparing a treatment plan. It is especially important for those who are pregnant, nursing, chronically ill, and elderly or under the age of 18 to discuss the use of these products with a physician prior to consuming. You must be 21 years or older to visit this website and/or purchase Copper City CBD Co. products. The information on our website is intended to provide general information regarding our products and is not to be construed as medical advice or instruction.
Sour Space Candy
from Vermont Pure CBD
0.07%
THC
14.29%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Lifter
from Vermont Pure CBD
0%
THC
19.3%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Suver Haze
from Vermont Pure CBD
0.06%
THC
18%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
CBDefine Full Spectrum Skin Care Cream
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$50each
CBDol Full Spectrum Topical Salve
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$50each
30mg 30 count Isolate Gel Caps
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$42each
Full Spectrum Oil
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$30each
Full Spectrum Oil
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$52each
30mg 30 count Full Spectrum Gel Caps
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$40each
25mg 30 count Full Spectrum Capsules
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$35each
Full Spectrum Oil
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
2500mg
CBD
$108each
30mg 60 count Isolate Gel Caps
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
1800mg
CBD
$72each
Dog Treats 5mg CBD per treat
from Vermont Pure CBD Co.
0mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$20each
Full Spectrum Oil
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$20each
Full Spectrum Oil
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
5000mg
CBD
$215each
30mg 60 count Full Spectrum Gel Caps
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
1800mg
CBD
$75each
CBDistillery 600mg Full-Spectrum Pet Tincture
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
$35ea
CBDistillery Full-Spectrum 150mg Pet Tincture
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$20ea
Fruit Punch
from Copper City CBD Co.
0.05%
THC
16.42%
CBD
Fruit Punch
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Elektra
from Copper City CBD Co.
0%
THC
16.92%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Peach Haze
from Copper City CBD Co.
0.04%
THC
15.55%
CBD
Peach Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Buddha Beans Ground Coffee
from Buddha Beans
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
None
Strain
$32each
Buddha Beans Gound Coffee
from Buddha Beans
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
None
Strain
$12each
Buddha CBD & Regular Organic Tea
from Buddha Teas
0mg
THC
90mg
CBD
None
Strain
$28each
CBD Energy Water
from HighDrate
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
none
Strain
$6each
+1 more size
Mello Out Man CBD Chocolate Bars
from Mello Out Man
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
none
Strain
$6ea
+1 more size
Honey Sticks
from Copper City CBD Co.
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
none
Strain
$3ea
+3 more sizes
50 mg CBD Lollipops
from Peace Pops
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
none
Strain
$10ea
500 mg Copper City CBD Co. Full Spectrum CBD Gummy Bears
from Copper City CBD Co.
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
none
Strain
$4520 ct
250 mg Copper City CBD Co. Full Spectrum CBD Gummy Bears
from Copper City CBD Co.
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
none
Strain
$3010 ct
200 mg Copper City CBD Co. Full Spectrum CBD Gummy Bears
from Copper City CBD Co.
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
none
Strain
$2520 ct.
420 mg 420 Leaf Gummy
from 4 J's
0mg
THC
420mg
CBD
None
Strain
$408 ct
1g Pre- Rolls
from Copper City CBD Co.
0%
THC
25%
CBD
Multiple
Strain
$10each
500mg Full Spectrum CBD Balm (Eucalyptus)
from Utica Hemp Co.
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$40each
500mg Full Spectrum CBD Balm (Lavender)
from Utica Hemp Co.
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$40each
1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Balm (Lavender)
from Utica Hemp Co.
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$75each
8 oz. 500mg CBD Full Spectrum Body Lotion
from Utica Hemp Co.
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$45each
500mg Full Spectrum CBD Body Butter
from Utica Hemp Co.
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$45each
200 mg CBD Topical Patches (2 ct)
from Copper City CBD Co.
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
None
Strain
$202 ct
300 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil Topical Patches (Night Time)
from Copper City CBD Co.
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
None
Strain
$606 ct
