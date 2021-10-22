Focusing on well-designed products and a wholly immersive shopping experience, we have been busy helping the public better understand the benefits of cannabis, and encouraging them to explore these with the purchase of our safe, legal products. Approachable When you shop with us, you can indulge in an experience free from stigma or pressure to purchase, and can safely and discreetly browse our range of products or sample our cannabis, in a non-intimidating environment. Community Hubs With a team of qualified specialists on board, you can learn more from us about legal cannabis use and the products we sell, while being inspired and supported throughout your entire cannabis experience. Intentionally Designed We want our customers to feel safe and free to confidently explore cannabis culture when shopping with us, and as such, have created an immersive and educational retail outlet for shoppers to indulge in. Places to Learn Seeking to provide our customers with up-to-date, accurate and scientifically proven information related to cannabis, we facilitate the nonjudgmental exchange of thoughts, opinions and facts. Come visit us at 4800 Sheppard Ave in Scarborough Ontario.