great staff. really knowledgeable and helpful. store looks awesome too.
lorannya
on July 16, 2019
The store is full of children running the place. Ridiculous policy requiring ID be shown to enter the store then again to make a purchase. Went their once and it was completely empty. Walked in and was asked for ID then walked 5 feet over to the till and was asked for ID again! When I mentioned this was silly. they told me to go to another store. They continue to perpetuate a stigma against cannabis users with this policy. Boycott Fire & Flower!
Dispensary said:
Thank you for your feedback. As a part of our social responsibility, Fire & Flower is committed to ensuring that our products do not get into the hands of minors; therefore it is our policy to check customer's government issued identification at both the entrance of the shop and at the point of purchase.
If an employee asked you to go to another store, we would like to know more about this incident so that we may ensure a better experience for our customers next time. Would you mind sending an email to info@fireandflower.com with the details of this interaction?
tycrek
on May 4, 2019
Very friendly staff, always willing to help out! Offered suggestions for other strains when MK Ultra was sold out.