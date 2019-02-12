lorannya on July 16, 2019

The store is full of children running the place. Ridiculous policy requiring ID be shown to enter the store then again to make a purchase. Went their once and it was completely empty. Walked in and was asked for ID then walked 5 feet over to the till and was asked for ID again! When I mentioned this was silly. they told me to go to another store. They continue to perpetuate a stigma against cannabis users with this policy. Boycott Fire & Flower!