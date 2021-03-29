This place provides the most amazing experience when it comes to honesty and education about products. I love how they treat us a s customers and helps us all lighten up our days. If you haven't been there yet ' I'm not sure what you're waiting for. Hands down the best cannabis boutique in the city of Ottawa.
Flower Haze is one of the nicest stores in Ottawa that I have visited so far. They have an excellent selection of all cannabis categories and their menu is not as overwhelming like many of the stores that I have been to. Their staff are very friendly and accommodating. Don't listen to me, just visit the store and see for your self.