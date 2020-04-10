223 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 128
Show All 86
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$876
All Products
Houseplant - Indica
from Houseplant
17%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Houseplant - Indica
Strain
$48.68⅛ oz
In-store only
Mini Tray
from Pure Hemp Rolling Papers
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.080 g
In-store only
Good Supply - Grower's Choice Sativa
from Aphria
17.62%
THC
___
CBD
$26.55⅛ oz
In-store only
Royal High - Great White Shark
from United Greeneries
14.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$15.931 g
In-store only
Reef - Holdfast
from Reef
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.68⅛ oz
In-store only
RIFF - Sweet Jersey 3
from Aphria
16.1%
THC
___
CBD
$35.4⅛ oz
In-store only
Woodstock - Purple Chitral
from Woodstock
15.43%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Woodstock - Purple Chitral
Strain
$44.25⅛ oz
In-store only
Good Supply - Grower's Choice Indica
from Aphria
18.52%
THC
2%
CBD
Good Supply - Grower's Choice Indica
Strain
$26.55⅛ oz
In-store only
Haven St. - No. 402 Blueberry Kush
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
13.95%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Haven St. - No. 402 Blueberry Kush
Strain
$9.741 g
In-store only
Acreage Pharms - Sensi Star
from Acreage Pharms
15.83%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$15.041 g
In-store only
Fireside - Black
from FIRESIDE
17.9%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Fireside - Black
Strain
$44.25⅛ oz
In-store only
Edison - Casablanca
from Edison
16.4%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Edison - Casablanca
Strain
$30.97⅛ oz
In-store only
Canaca - Alien Dawg
from Canaca
15.3%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Canaca - Alien Dawg
Strain
$35.4⅛ oz
In-store only
LBS - Moonbeam
from LBS
18.05%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Moonbeam
Strain
$39.83⅛ oz
In-store only
AltaVie - Campfire
from AltaVie
4.32%
THC
6.65%
CBD
AltaVie - Campfire
Strain
$44.25⅛ oz
In-store only
Broken Coast - Quadra
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15.07%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Broken Coast - Quadra
Strain
$48.67⅛ oz
In-store only
The Green Organic Dutchman - Unite Organic 3.5g
from TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman
15.51%
THC
___
CBD
$48.68⅛ oz
In-store only
Solei - Renew
from Solei
16.83%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Solei - Renew
Strain
$35.4⅛ oz
In-store only
AltaVie - Cabaret
from AltaVie
18.24%
THC
0.34%
CBD
AltaVie - Cabaret
Strain
$44.25⅛ oz
In-store only
AltaVie - North Star CBD
from AltaVie
0.53%
THC
15.23%
CBD
AltaVie - North Star CBD
Strain
$13.271 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Northern Green Canada - Polar Kish
from Northern Green Canada
15.47%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Northern Green Canada - Polar Kish
Strain
$35.4⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Twd. - Indica
from Twd.
18.47%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Twd. - Indica
Strain
$30.98⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
RIFF - Two-Tone Ban
from Aphria
18.3%
THC
___
CBD
$35.4⅛ oz
In-store only
THC BioMed - CBD Indica
from THC BioMed
5.13%
THC
10.02%
CBD
THC BioMed - CBD Indica
Strain
$35.4⅛ oz
In-store only
Canna Farms - Critical Super Silver Haze
from Canna Farms
18.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$53.1⅛ oz
In-store only
Canaca - White Widow
from Canaca
18.9%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Canaca - White Widow
Strain
$35.4⅛ oz
In-store only
Cove - Revive Reserve
from COVE
19.1%
THC
___
CBD
$44.25⅛ oz
In-store only
Haven St. No. 502 White Light
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
18.05%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Haven St. No. 502 White Light
Strain
$12.391 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tweed - Penelope
from CANOPY GROWTH CORP.
9.5%
THC
6.85%
CBD
Tweed - Penelope
Strain
$35.4⅛ oz
In-store only
Aurora - Banana Split
from Aurora
11.25%
THC
___
CBD
$9.741 g
In-store only
Canaca - Jean Guy
from Canaca
18%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$35.4⅛ oz
In-store only
Canaca - Mango
from Canaca
18.63%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Canaca - Mango
Strain
$35.4⅛ oz
In-store only
Namaste - Shishkaberry
from Zenabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.97⅛ oz
In-store only
Canna Farms - Tangerine Dream
from Canna Farms
17.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$53.1⅛ oz
In-store only
AltaVie - Harmonic
from AltaVie
8.7%
THC
8.53%
CBD
AltaVie - Harmonic
Strain
$44.25⅛ oz
In-store only
Edison - City Lights
from Edison
16.75%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Edison - City Lights
Strain
$10.621 g
+1 more size
In-store only
7Acres - White Widow
from 7ACRES
15.11%
THC
0.38%
CBD
7Acres - White Widow
Strain
$39.82⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cove - Rest Reserve
from COVE
20.95%
THC
___
CBD
$79.65¼ oz
In-store only
Twd. - Sativa
from Twd.
19.37%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Twd. - Sativa
Strain
$30.97⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Edison - Rio Bravo
from Edison
17.25%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Edison - Rio Bravo
Strain
$10.621 g
+1 more size
In-store only
123456