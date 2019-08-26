Follow
High Voltage Cannabis Co.
405.501.1126
***1st time patient gets penny 1gram King Size Flower Pre-roll ***
Come in for your 1st purchase and receive 1gram King size flower pre-roll AND get 10% off all THC products on top of our low Tax included pricing.
Mention this ad from leafy and receive 1 king size pre-roll while supplies last*
Sunday Extracts 1g Cured Resin (All 4 Strains) $45 Taxes included w/ your 10% off 1st time purchase.
Sunday Extracts : Golden Goat, Gorilla Cookies, Super Lemon Haze, M.A.C. $45
while supplies last*