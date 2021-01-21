About this dispensary
House of Bud
House of Bud is a family-owned dispensary located in Parkdale. We hope to pay homage to Marijuana’s legacy, both as a tool for dissent and its potential to effect positive change. Our business is dedicated to empowering by using strategies ranging from hiring local residents to profit-sharing with community agencies. We offer curated cannabis products in a casual environment to create a comfortable space while assuring the best quality products/consumer experience.