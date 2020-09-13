K's Pot Shop is a legal cannabis retailer located at Greenwood + Queen in the Leslieville/Beaches area. Buying cannabis products is an experience, and that's what you'll find at K's Pot Shop. We're a back-to-basics Mom 'n Pops shop where you're welcome to come in and hang out while you chat about what we've got in store for you. Learn about products and find what you're looking for. We have a great selection of Indica, Sativa and Hybrid flower, lots of pre-rolls as well as jars – even some hash – plus edibles, beverages, concentrates, CBD and some sweet accessories. Whether you're a cannabis connoisseur or are new to the idea and want more info, K's Pot Shop is a place to where you can really enjoy the experience.