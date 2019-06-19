MichaelPedersen on August 5, 2019

It all starts with the owner Ryan the owner, he is extremely genuine & knowledgeable. I rolled up not knowing exactly what to expect in a legal shop and he walked me through the whole process. I realized right away that Ryan not only knows his shit, but he genuinely wanted to make sure that my experience was top notch. No bullshit, just solid info, suggestions and vibes. I live in Airdrie (about 20 mins away) and I will drive back there to buy my weed simply because Ryan is so great. 100% recommended :)