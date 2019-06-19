jeffpurdy
As indicated, Ryan's doing it right!! Product on the shelf is driven by popular demand and not "what's available". Gear selection with knowledge staff is also a hit. Ask questions because the staff know what they're talking about.
5.0
4 reviews
Owner Ryan Rich is the real deal. He’s knowledgeable and he really wants to make sure his clients have the best experience possible. Ryan is a pot sommelier, so he’s got great perspective for a experienced connoisseur, but he’ll also make the first time user comfortable and well prepared for their experience. He’s extremely passionate about cannabis education. He does a great job posting videos and educating people. We need more guys like this that are vocal and supportive of cannabis normalization. A not to miss shop!
It all starts with the owner Ryan the owner, he is extremely genuine & knowledgeable. I rolled up not knowing exactly what to expect in a legal shop and he walked me through the whole process. I realized right away that Ryan not only knows his shit, but he genuinely wanted to make sure that my experience was top notch. No bullshit, just solid info, suggestions and vibes. I live in Airdrie (about 20 mins away) and I will drive back there to buy my weed simply because Ryan is so great. 100% recommended :)
This is an amazing shop in Chestermere, definitely a great vibe and quiet different from many other dispensaries that I've been to.