Mountain Standard Cannabis - 118th Ave
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Mountain Standard Cannabis - 118th Ave
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
9729 118 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB
License 780585
storefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm
10am-11pm