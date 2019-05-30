Coxie1985 on November 19, 2019

Impressed beyond my highest expectations, Plant Life has managed to make me fall in love with not only their amazing product, but the "Spa Like" atmosphere which is sure to make even the most elusive smoker comfortable AF. Ryan, who is a one in a million Employee, is proof that the owners take the utmost care in their Business. He's consistent, professional, kind, honest, and made a huge impression. You can tell he loves his job, and represents the "Plant Life" franchise with true heart, and great pride. (PL - Hang on to him). Again, my experience has been sublime here. I can imagine we will see P.L. begin to grow at a crazy pace. The Starbuck's of Cannabis. The clear, Gold standard in the industry. Thanks Ryan!