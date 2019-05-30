RodThemas
Awesome shop! They know what they’re doing and what they’re talking about. Always very friendly and very knowledgeable with whatever you’re looking for! Best place in town hands down.
It is in the perfect place. Great addition to Fort McMurray
Beautiful shop with kind helpful staff. Even though they were very busy the staff took time to answer questions and provide advice based on my preferences. A nice selection of different amounts available for the various strains they carry. I enjoy having the option to buy 1g to see how I react before buying large amounts.
Wow this store is perfect for Fort Mc! I don’t know much about marijuana but Ashton helped me so much! Answered all my questions and then some... what a friendly and educational service they produced...Brianna is very sweet and friendly when I got to the till. Everyone here is very knowledgeable and answer any questions and aren’t pushy at all! 10/10
Awesome store! Super clean, very modern and efficient. Knowledgeable and funny staff! I’ll always keep coming back to Ashton! He never steers me wrong. Love Plantlife, I’ll continue to shop again and again!
Thank you for the kind words. We look forward to seeing you next time.
Clean, modern, and welcoming. Lots to choose from and there's good product 👍 Would reccomend
Thank you for the review. We are always stocked up with some great options for product!
My first time in a cannabis dispensary and now my first time trying cannabis. I’m wonderfully happy! The store is very welcoming and clean. The staff are delightful. Ashton was able to 'take me back to school' and answered every one of my questions. Not sure where that boy keeps all the knowledge. I’m a senior and I can imagine it was excruciating for him. Please give my apologies for stealing him away and asking so many questions. He was a wonderful young man.
Arlene, thank you for coming to check us out for your first time in a Cannabis Shop. Ashton is great. I am glad he was able to give you a great first experience and we look forward to seeing you for your second time!!!
What can I say.. Wow. Brad and Ashton are walking encyclopedias of cannabis knowledge. My wife and I were more than happy with our purchases thanks to those two phenoms. Super warm and friendly store as well. We'll continue to be back!
Thank you Darryl. We are lucky to have these gentleman on the team. Glad you and the wife enjoyed your selections.
Great Location 👍👍
Thanks Coach.
Very nice! Clean,fast and employees were informative. Manager was very welcoming.
We appreciate the kind words and look forward to seeing you again!!!