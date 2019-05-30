Arlene874 on July 2, 2019

My first time in a cannabis dispensary and now my first time trying cannabis. I’m wonderfully happy! The store is very welcoming and clean. The staff are delightful. Ashton was able to 'take me back to school' and answered every one of my questions. Not sure where that boy keeps all the knowledge. I’m a senior and I can imagine it was excruciating for him. Please give my apologies for stealing him away and asking so many questions. He was a wonderful young man.