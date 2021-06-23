Prairie Cannabis - West North
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Prairie Cannabis - West North
Established in 2018, Prairie Cannabis is one of Saskatchewan’s first recreational cannabis retail stores. Prairie Cannabis excels in combining top-shelf variety and knowledgeable staff in a fun boutique environment. We offer our customers the highest quality products and customer service, resulting in the ultimate cannabis shopping experience. The genuine and inviting environment at Prairie Cannabis will make each customer feel welcome, whether you are new to cannabis or a seasoned veteran. Prairie Cannabis offers same-day local delivery within Saskatoon and Prince Albert, as well as the rest of Saskatchewan through our mail order service. Shop our inventory online today!