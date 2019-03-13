ddawson108 on June 18, 2019

Worst business ever. Looked at their menu which they cannot be bothered to update and than drove down to store. Walked in and was handed a menu with only 5 items on it. Went there for Moonbeam as I cannot get anymore since I am not with Tweed. The lady behind counter said "we don't have any of that but try this". So they don't even have what I drove all the way down there for, even though it is only one of 5 products on their menu. If they are going to charge such ridiculous prices you would think they could at least have the decency to update the products there are selling in reasonable time so people are not fooled into driving to their site just to be disappointed. This is the final straw for this waste of time and money they call a retail establishment. Until they get their stuff together and at least have the courtesy to keep a menu up to date I would say don't waste the time and effort going to them. They clearly do not care about your business which is disgusting since they are one of the only legal stores in Province. It appears they are not the ones that should have received a licence. Shame on them for providing such horrible service.