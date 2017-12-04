TheKushCuisine on August 10, 2019

This place has got to the worst dispensary in all of Montgomery County, and one that I would not recommend to anyone, ever. First of all it is very inconveniently located, the dispensary does not have a store-front, you have to drive around to the back of an odd building and somehow find your way up to the 2nd floor where there is a door to RISE with the tiniest sign ever, first time there I got lost. But the real and main reason I would NEVER suggest going to this place is that they short the weight on almost all of their flower (except brands which they receive pre-packaged and not in bulk like Curio and Verano). The first time I got two 8th ofGhost OG and BOTH were short by 0.3g, amounting to a total 0.6g loss, that is WAY TOO MUCH! The second time I came back the next day after filing a complaint and exchanged it for Skywalker OG, I was literally amazed when I came home, measured it, and found out I was SHORTED AGAIN, this time by 0.21 and .12 coming to a 0.33g for the two 8th. This kind of stuff genuinely disheartens me, and has done so at RISE, where still in this day and age, people with real medical needs like myself, especially for the prices we pay, we get ripped off by dispensaries! THIS IS NOT OK! Also it wouldn’t hurt to say that the staff is air-headed and hardly knows anything outside of the words “THC” and “Myrcene”, no knowledge, or real experiance whatsoever. The atmosphere is nothing like that of an actual dispensary, if you did not know what it was honestly you might not be able to tell: the waiting room is alright, but the actual dispensary is TINY, it’s like 100 sq ft at best, crammed as heck. They don’t have ANYTHING on display, so you can’t EVER view flower, you can smell it from a container and kinda get a glimpse a it but that’s it, and nothing else like concentrates and tinctures/rso/edibles are also not on display. The people that work in there are hardly “bud-tenders” but more so salespeople that push things onto you that you don’t need, that’s the worst quality to have for a bud-tender, they don’t know much, but they’ll make sure to try n sell you what they can! Last but not least their prices are THE HIGHEST I’ve seen, crazy $60 8ths while it’s 50-45 everywhere else for the same thing, $18 preroll is only $12 at the next place, NO PRICE BREAKS ON FLOWER (which is crazy and means that an ounce of $60 8th is $480), and just overall terrible prices for mediocre stuff you can find for cheaper at every place nearby.