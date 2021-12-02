NEVER AGAIN. I have spent a LOT of money here and have been a loyal customer to this dispensary. I had placed my last order online, during a sale. At this time, I was also awaiting a call from my attorney who, shockingly, called and said he could meet that evening, as I am currently fighting for my job. I called and asked if they could switch my pickup time to the following day and still get the sale. The manager told me no. I received a call back that same evening telling me they would honor the sale. After my meeting with my ceo, lawyer again and other coworkers the following day, it was pretty evident that we were losing our jobs, mine of 9 years. So, I leave there and drive all the way to Rochester to pick up my order, crying the entire way there, trying to suppress the panic attack I felt coming on. I got there and was basically told I was lying by the manager, until I showed her my phone. I said why would I lie about that and drive ALL the way here, AFTER I just had to deal with all that... mind you, at this point, I'm literally having a panic attack, as the manager continues to tell me she can't do anything. Drove all the way there, probably at the time when I needed it most, just to be told the person who called didn't have the authority to say that.... well that's not my fault!!!! I explained I drive over an hour to get there and have 3 small children. I can't just come whenever I feel like it. Thousands of dollars in such a short amount of time spent here... I WILL NEVER BRING MY BUSINESS HERE AGAIN. I'd rather pay more and drive further, than ever return to this place after what they put me through.