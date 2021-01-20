As someone new to buying cannabis, I felt completely at ease and welcomed to the store!! I have been in other shops where I felt judged and Sessions Peterborough staff were the best I’ve ever experienced!! Will return , loved the cookies and cream YUMMMM
The General Manager Matty is so knowledgeable and super patient. He took the time to explain things to me over the phone that I never knew about Cannabis. Such an awesome place to shop. Customer for life.
Lots of places to buy weed in Peterborough and I have tried them all... This place is definitely leader of the pack. Awesome and friendly staff and they carry a LOT of stock, great community focus as well, from what I have seen. My go to dispensary.