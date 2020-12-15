Spiritleaf - Canyon Meadows
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Spiritleaf - Canyon Meadows
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
3117 380 Canyon Meadows Dr SE, Calgary, AB
License 781362
debit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-2am
10am-2am
10am-2am
10am-2am
10am-2am
10am-2am
10am-2am