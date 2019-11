Smilesxo69 on July 24, 2019

My boyfriend and I come here very often,sometimes more than once a day. We enjoy the products from Color Cannabis and Broken coast as they are usually moist and sticky buds. The only problem we have run into is that once we bought all the broken coast that was available, there hasn't been anymore at this location, so my boyfriend and I are stuck walking to one about an hour away rather than this one which is much closer. Please get in some more Broken Coast products so we can continue to shop at the destination that we like best.