201 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 54
Show All 56
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$410
All Products
Alta Vie Cabaret - 3.5g
from Alta Vie
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
Houseplant Hybrid - 3.5g
from Houseplant
10%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$46.99each
In-store only
Top Leaf Oregon Golden Goat - 3.5g
from TOP LEAF
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$51.99each
In-store only
Top Leaf GSC - 3.5g
from TOP LEAF
17%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$51.99each
In-store only
Riff Two-Tone Ban - 3.5g
from RIFF
12.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$33.99each
In-store only
CALIBER Berry White - 1g
from Caliber
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Venom
Strain
$10.99each
In-store only
Canaca Jean Guy - 3.5g
from Canaca
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$32.99each
In-store only
Houseplant Indica - 3.5g
from Houseplant
15%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$50.99each
In-store only
48North Paris OG - 3.5g
from 48North
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Paris OG
Strain
$31.99each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Great White Shark - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
5.2%
THC
9.4%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Aurora MK Ultra - 3.5g
from Aurora
14%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$33.99each
In-store only
Tantalus Labs Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$40.99each
In-store only
LBS Sunset - 1g
from LBS
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$16.99each
In-store only
Vertical Cannabis Cold Creek Kush - 1g
from Vertical Cannabis
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Cold Creek Kush
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Hexo Tsunami - 3.5g
from HEXO
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$38.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Quadra - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Petrolia Headstash
Strain
$51.99each
In-store only
Good Supply Dealer's Pick Indica - 3.5g
from Good Supply
16%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$31.99each
In-store only
Vertical Cannabis Kent County Kush - 3.5g
from Vertical Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Kent County Kush
Strain
$37.99each
In-store only
Aurora Temple - 1g
from Aurora
0%
THC
7%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$11.99each
In-store only
48North Franco's Lemon Cheese - 3.5g
from 48North
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Franco's Lemon Cheese
Strain
$30.99each
In-store only
Sundial Lift Lemon Riot - 3.5g
from Sundial Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Riot
Strain
$43.99each
In-store only
Sundial Calm Strawberry Twist - 1g
from Sundial Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Edison Limelight - 3.5g
from Edison
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Ultra Sour
Strain
$49.99each
In-store only
Good Supply Dealer's Pick Hybrid - 3.5g
from Dealer's Pick
16%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$31.99each
In-store only
Good Supply Dealer's Pick Sativa - 3.5g
from Good Supply
16%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$31.99each
In-store only
Canaca White Widow - 3.5g
from Canaca
13%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$32.99each
In-store only
Tweed Donegal -1g
from Tweed
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Chemdawg
Strain
$13.99each
In-store only
Houseplant Sativa - 3.5g
from Houseplant
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Chemdawg
Strain
$50.99each
In-store only
Sundial Lift Lemon Riot - 1g
from Sundial Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Riot
Strain
$15.99each
In-store only
Canna Farms Kief Dry Sift - 1g
from Canna Farms
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush x GSC
Strain
$26.99each
In-store only
Canna Farms BC Bubble Hash - 1g
from Canna Farms
45%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush x GSC
Strain
$42.99each
In-store only
Tweed Penelope 2.5mg Capsules - 15 Capsules
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.99each
In-store only
Bhang THC Dark Chocolate - 4 x 2.5mg
from Bhang
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$5.95each
In-store only
Tweed Bakerstreet & Peppermint Milk Chocolate - 4 x 2.5mg
from Tweed
10mg
THC
1mg
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$8.99each
In-store only
Everie Peach Ginger Tea - 3 x 10mg CBD
from everie
0.05mg
THC
10mg
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$17.99each
In-store only
Everie Lavender Chamomile Tea - 3 x 10mg CBD
from everie
0.05mg
THC
10mg
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$17.99each
In-store only
Aurora Drift Dark Chocolate Tasting Squares - 5 x 2mg
from Aurora
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$10.99each
In-store only
Bhang THC Milk Chocolate - 4 x 2.5mg
from Bhang
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$5.95each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 550 Rise Tea - 1 x 10mg
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
10mg
THC
30mg
CBD
Kush Rise
Strain
$9.99each
In-store only
Tweed Argyle 2.5mg Capsules - 15 Capsules
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.99each
In-store only
123456