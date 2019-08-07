Follow
HEXO Lagoon SALE
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/27/2019
On sale from $40.95 down to $34.95. Relax and Dream with Lagoon. This indica-dominate strain in light green with hints of purple and dark orange pistils. Its aroma is sweet and spicy.
Tweed Herringbone SALE
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/27/2019
Herringbone by Tweed is on sale this week for $32.95 down from $36.95. This hybrid strain contains little to know CBD and its buds are usually thick and chunky, a verdant green with hints of purple throughout.