Retired70 on June 20, 2019

I got right to the point and asked for the best indica in the store. The dude asked me if I also liked hybrids which was a great question and yes, I do indeed like some hybrids. He recommended one and told me that he felt it was the best product he had to offer me. He told me I would very much like it. I have to say, I was a bit skeptical as it takes some really good weed to satisfy me but wow! Definitely pricey with the damn tax on top of the already high price, but at least the quality is actually there. I am high as XXXX! I will be purchasing all of my weed from there now. I do hate the prices the govt has decided on and I do not think they will eliminate the black market this way as was supposed to be the intention, but I will allow myself to be price gouged as long as the smoke is always as good as what I bought tonight. Very very happy and fortunately I have lots of cookies, licorice and chocolate for the night, whoohooo!!