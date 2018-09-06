Sunrise Wellness owns what are by far the best dispensaries in the Greater Vancouver area. I mostly go to the Kingsway location, so that is the one I will review. This is the only dispensary I have been to that not only has a consistent $5-15 range of flower, but the flower is also all amazing and they usually have 3 dozen+ strains to choose from. This is especially notable due to how careful they are about making sure everything they sell is extremely fresh and clean of anything unwanted. However, flower is not the only area where these guys are ahead of the game. Their concentrate selection is out of this world (and it's all quality stuff) with over 5 dozen items to choose from, ranging from $20 all the way up to $140. One thing I must state is that selection is not everything, as their customer service is also out of this world. All staff members are extremely knowledgeable and very pleasant and patient - no asking you what you want 5 times in three minutes. Did I mention they have a different deal every day of the week?! The more dispensaries I go to, the more I realize Sunrise really is a head above the rest. Vancouver thanks for folks, I'm sure!