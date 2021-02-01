Follow
Pickup available
The Flame Dispensary
Pickup available
405-676-5465
Black Friday Sale!!!
Valid 11/24/2019 – 11/30/2019
4 strains of top shelf Flower $10 Gram tax included, 1/8 @ $25 tax included or $100 1/2 oz tax included!
ask at checkout!
Weekend Kickoff
Valid 11/29/2019 – 11/30/2019
14 grams of top shelf flower $150 28 grams $280
Friday only!!! Mix up to 4 strains of your choice!!!!
First time Customers!!!!!!
Valid 9/24/2019 – 1/2/2021
First time customers will receive a 10% discount or Flower at $10 a gram plus tax!
Must be first time customer and no other discounts will apply!
Happy Hour
Valid 11/11/2019 – 1/1/2020
8:30 pm to 9:45 pm all 1/8ths of top shelf flower $35 tax included!!!
none