The Spot Cannabis - Burlington
Our mission is to create a unique premium cannabis experience to consumers by providing a knowledgeable and trusted retail establishment. Helping our customers make well-informed decisions while assisting in the change of public perception on cannabis safety, consumption and benefits. The SPOT for everyone. No matter your consumption needs we provide the level of service, knowledge and high quality products every consumer is looking for. A comfortable atmosphere that invites anyone to experience, discover and explore the growing world of cannabis.