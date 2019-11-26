Ominecamountainmama on February 28, 2020

Excited to see that the stock has grown exponentially over the last month. Would love to be able to buy shatter and hash but understand that’s out of the shop’s hands. The staff is always friendly and willing to just back off and let you look without feeling harassed, or are handy with suggestions to try if you need that extra hand. I really appreciate I can give them my budget and have them find a strain that gets the job done every time. Best of all no two hour drives to PG for legal weed, support local, shop local!