Experience a strong calming sensation and take advantage of the benefits of Delta 8 THC after biting down on one of our delicious Delta 8 Infused THC Gummies, coming in multiple assorted flavors. Whether you’re looking to get in a more relaxed mood for the night, or help with an illness, our Delta 8 THC Gummies are the most delicious way to do it! With each gummy containing 23MG of THC, you can take your preferred dosage with ease. If you’re looking for a smaller dosage, simply take less gummies or just take a bite from one, and vise versa if you’re looking for a larger dosage. What’s the Difference Between Delta 8 THC and Other THCs? Although many people around the world are starting to hear a lot about Delta 8 THC, most people still don’t know exactly what the difference is between itself and THC (Delta 9). Delta 9 and Delta 8 THC are extremely similar in a lot of ways, however Delta 8 THC is known for its medicinal properties and its low psychoactive effects in comparison to Delta 9 THC. Delta 8 THC was actually created in order to bring a new style of cannabis to the market. One that would be able to give great benefits for people from treating ailments to boosting your mood when you need it most. In order to do so, they produced a product that would not only still provide all the health benefits of regular THC, but has very low intoxicating effects in return. Perfect for treating symptoms or for regular maintenance use, Delta 8 THC became approved for sale in almost 40 states, and is now being sold around the country, rapidly growing in popularity. Will I Get High From Taking Delta 8 THC? In short terms, yes. Although Delta 8 THC has much lower psychoactive effects compared to Delta 9 THC, it still has intoxicating effects. However, they will be much lower compared to regular THC (Delta 9). While CBD does not have any intoxicating effects, and Delta 9 THC has plenty, you can mark down Delta 8 as an in between of the two in terms of the effects you’ll experience. Try It Out and See How You Like It! When it comes to trying Delta 8 THC for the first time, we absolutely recommend adding our Delta 8 THC infused gummies to your cart. If you’ve never tried them before what better way to try than a 25MG serving packed into a delicious flavored gummy treat! Pick up a bottle varying from 4 to 24 gummies per bottle to see how much you like them! Here at 24KCBD Plus, we only offer the best. We offer the best Delta 8 THC Products, and tons of other health-beneficial products you could think of! Whether you’re looking to kick back and take some CBD gummies before bed, or you’re looking for a fun way to try out Delta 8 THC, we’ve got just what you need. Here for all of your CBD & health related needs, 24K CBD Plus has your back. Check out some of our other products too, we’re sure you’ll love them!