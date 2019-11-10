 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Jack Herer - 1G Vape Cartridge

Jack Herer - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Kingpen

3.54
$60.00MSRP

A sativa strain named after the much renowned marijuana activist, Jack Herer. Derived from Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk. Delivers a relaxing whole body experience and an energetic head high.

Moon_Lit

Sativa vapes rarely get me high or the kind of high I’m looking for, Ive tried too many kingpen strains to count but clearly remember Jack Herer not doing much.

CHEF-T

It's a really great body and pain relaxer, but it taste like sweet dark molasses to me, takes time to get used to the flavor, But I love it!

Codym1031

My girlfriend likes the high she got from this cart but she says it tastes like black olives lol

Jack Herer

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

KINGPEN OIL Kingpen oil is made in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing lab. It is distilled 5 times producing a high quality product that passes strict qualitative and quantitative tests. We then add proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No PG, VG, PEG or other additives. KINGPEN BATTERIES AND CARTRIDGES Our hardware maintains some of the lowest failure rates in the industry and our cartridges are engineered for smooth and consistent airflow. In addition, our pens have multiple voltage levels so you can control your heat settings (low, medium and hot) and feature a pre-heat mode that allows you to heat the oil before you hit.