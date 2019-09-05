EL_Chrispy
on September 5th, 2019
Ditch the the torch CrackHeads.
$100.00MSRP
The Essential Oil Kit is now the gold standard for dabbing. Over 7 years ago 7th Floor made the first e-nail accessory to turn the Silver Surfer into an enail or dab machine. Using a ceramic heater for longevity the quartz dab dish sits on the heater to provide the perfect temperature dab you prefer. Controlled by a hand made glass knob you can find the perfect temperature while never worrying about a hot nail that could burn you or whatever is around you. 7th Floor's essential oil kits give an experience far above anything else, meaning once you switch you'll never go back.
on August 27th, 2019
Dabbing is so easy now!
on August 26th, 2019
This make my Surfer the dopest e nail ever! Thanks!
Gypsy Kush by Kannabia Seed Company is a three-way hybrid cross of Black Domina x Afghani x Ginger Ale. This flower requires a bit of vegetative growth to handle the abundance of buds it is known to pop, and with the introduction of Black Domina (and its short flowering time), this strain blossoms in a hurry. The buds are dark green and take on a classic tree shape as they mature. Gypsy Kush has a sweet, floral aroma with intermittent notes of spice and pine. Enjoy the laugher and lighthearted mood elevation Gypsy Kush inspires, leading to a relaxing and joyous buzz worth sharing.