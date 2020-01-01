About this product

Soothing CBD Muscle Salve We know how frustrating it can be to deal with sore joints and muscles every day. If that is something that you struggle with, we created this muscle salve with you in mind! This calming CBD muscle salve is infused with luxurious Shea Butter, which allows the product to glide easily over the areas you need relief while providing moisture. We’ve packed it full of natural Lavender and Copaiba oils for a soothing aroma. Menthol is added for a quick, cooling feeling and acts as a local anesthetic. Each product contains 500mg of high-quality CBD to help address problem areas including sore joints and muscles. Directions Massage directly onto the skin focusing on sore joints and muscles. Reapply as needed throughout the day. Key Ingredients Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Copaifera Officinalis (Copaiba) Oil, and Menthol Key Benefits 100% Natural Ultra-Comforting Cooling and Soothing Pair this with our CBD Bath Salts to complete your recovery routine!