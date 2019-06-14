rfakhouri5
on June 14th, 2019
Carry this product around with me all the time. Hands down best hitter box/grinder. Discreet, odor proof and fits comfortably in my pocket. It’s my travel buddy! And looks great too!!
The All in 1E is a smokers Swiss army knife! It holds a mini Bic lighter ( not included ), comes with a glass one-hitter, a stainless steel poker, 19 teeth threaded grinder, and a storage chamber for over 2 grams of ground smoke!!
on June 13th, 2019
Allin1E is the real deal and all you need for on the go smoke wherever you go! Thanks Allin1E for being awesome and by my side all day everyday