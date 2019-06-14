 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Allin1E Grinder

by Allin1E

$49.99MSRP

About this product

The All in 1E is a smokers Swiss army knife! It holds a mini Bic lighter ( not included ), comes with a glass one-hitter, a stainless steel poker, 19 teeth threaded grinder, and a storage chamber for over 2 grams of ground smoke!!

rfakhouri5

Carry this product around with me all the time. Hands down best hitter box/grinder. Discreet, odor proof and fits comfortably in my pocket. It’s my travel buddy! And looks great too!!

DK82

Allin1E is the real deal and all you need for on the go smoke wherever you go! Thanks Allin1E for being awesome and by my side all day everyday

About this brand

Here at All in 1E we are all about being prepared and ready for whatever the day might bring. So we have developed a new smoking system that incorporates all the tools needed for any way you like to smoke.