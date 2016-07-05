 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. HEMP PAIN CREAM

HEMP PAIN CREAM

by Ancient Herbs

5.01
Ancient Herbs Topicals Balms HEMP PAIN CREAM

$80.00MSRP

About this product

Ancient Herbs HEMP PAIN CREAM is handcrafted organic goodness made entirely from plants. Helps with inflammation and arthritis. Hemp Pain Cream smells wonderful. Once you try some you will know why we are the best. It just works!

5.01

donmega71

I've tried a lot of pain creams that kind of work..this one really works well. I use it on my back and knees. If you get the chance try it , you won't be disappointed!

Ancient Herbs believes in the synergistic function of unaltered nutrients, terpenes & terpenoids, and feel that they contribute better towards our endocannabinoid system. Ancient Herbs believes in the importance of using purely organic ingredients to create both internal and external remedies. Helping you to maintain Quality of Life. Food is Our Medicine.