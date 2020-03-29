 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Watermelon Zkittles

by Ataraxia

4.34
Ataraxia Cannabis Flower Watermelon Zkittles

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Watermelon Zkittles by Ataraxia

4.34

Jenn54

Very tasty....a nice high and pain control for hanging out at the end of the day grilling veggie burgers.

ryanlemonhaze

Great stuff, not my favorite strain but an interesting taste for an indica, got from craft thought so all there bud is 10/10 but still.

Dramey777

The best I've ever smoked. Hard as hell to get. Hopefully they will get back to this strain soon over the other random strains they have been playing with.

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

About this brand

Ataraxia Logo
The principals at Ataraxia consist of individuals dedicated to the science of medical cannabis. We have put together grow, extraction, medical and science experts to provide the highest quality medicine to the patients of Illinois. Our team will continue to innovate and create new strains of cannabis and medicines so that the rest of the country can look to Illinois and Ataraxia as a leader in the space. We look forward to helping the patients of Illinois now and in the future. Please feel free to contact us at any time for more information. In our new state of the art facility utilizing clean room environments for our grow rooms, extraction labs and kitchen, we focus on award winning medical strains, accurately dosed oils, edibles and concentrates. We have gone above and beyond industry standards to ensure that the patients of Illinois will receive medicine that is not only effective but of the absolute highest quality. By keeping complete control over our environment and using only organic nutrients and processes we are able to guarantee the consistency and integrity of our products.