 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bedford OG

Bedford OG

by Bedford Grow

Skip to Reviews
3.73
Bedford Grow Cannabis Flower Bedford OG

About this product

Sharing most of the hallmarks of OG Kush, Bedford OG is a relaxing and sedative Indica flower. Best use for this flower is in the evening and patients may expect ease of sleep and alleviation of body pain.

3 customer reviews

3.73

write a review

Carrielg26

Excellent for deeply resting mode. As well as, for sleep. If your looking to wake & bake it's very hard to get motivated.

Str8chillin28

Absolutley horrible. I have tried and tried again to give them a fair chance to put out and produce a decent product and they cannot and have not so i feel it is time to speak up. Do not buy ANYTHING from this company, there flower turns to powder upon being ground up with absolutley no flavor. And being experienced, it looks luke theres mold in there flower. There oil is the same thing, Dark, Flavorless, burns your nail and makes you hack! Please do yourself a favor and get anthing for anywhere else other than here.

rushbeno

Very nice Indica flower. Typical effects for Indica, but I also sense some Sativa qualities as well. Not sure, maybe I'm too baked to make this determination....lol

About this brand

Bedford Grow Logo
From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.