Str8chillin28 on September 28th, 2019

Absolutley horrible. I have tried and tried again to give them a fair chance to put out and produce a decent product and they cannot and have not so i feel it is time to speak up. Do not buy ANYTHING from this company, there flower turns to powder upon being ground up with absolutley no flavor. And being experienced, it looks luke theres mold in there flower. There oil is the same thing, Dark, Flavorless, burns your nail and makes you hack! Please do yourself a favor and get anthing for anywhere else other than here.