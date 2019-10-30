Carrielg26
on October 30th, 2019
Excellent for deeply resting mode. As well as, for sleep. If your looking to wake & bake it's very hard to get motivated.
Sharing most of the hallmarks of OG Kush, Bedford OG is a relaxing and sedative Indica flower. Best use for this flower is in the evening and patients may expect ease of sleep and alleviation of body pain.
on September 28th, 2019
Absolutley horrible. I have tried and tried again to give them a fair chance to put out and produce a decent product and they cannot and have not so i feel it is time to speak up. Do not buy ANYTHING from this company, there flower turns to powder upon being ground up with absolutley no flavor. And being experienced, it looks luke theres mold in there flower. There oil is the same thing, Dark, Flavorless, burns your nail and makes you hack! Please do yourself a favor and get anthing for anywhere else other than here.
on December 18th, 2018
Very nice Indica flower. Typical effects for Indica, but I also sense some Sativa qualities as well. Not sure, maybe I'm too baked to make this determination....lol