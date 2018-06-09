fresuschrist
on June 9th, 2018
feels like i can understand how to kevin durant: body like gumby and my mind like eyyyyyyyy
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Chunk Dawg is a Indica dominant Hybrid. The flower may provide patients with cerebral stimulation and physical relaxation and is uplifting without inducing an electric feeling typically leads to anxiety.
on June 9th, 2018
feels like i can understand how to kevin durant: body like gumby and my mind like eyyyyyyyy