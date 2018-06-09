 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Chunk Dawg

by Bedford Grow

Chunk Dawg is a Indica dominant Hybrid. The flower may provide patients with cerebral stimulation and physical relaxation and is uplifting without inducing an electric feeling typically leads to anxiety.

fresuschrist

feels like i can understand how to kevin durant: body like gumby and my mind like eyyyyyyyy

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.