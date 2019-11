rushbeno on November 16th, 2018

I was very pleasantly surprised with the quality of the Kachook strain from The Clinic (Bedford Grow) IL. The only reason I purchased an eigth was because it was a $40 special. We can all agree $40 for an 1/8th is fair AND DEFINATELY better than $60 for an 1/8th. Nice bag appeal, typical Cannabis smell, very fresh. Very uplifting and potent. THC in 20% range, not sure exactly. Doesn't matter, the effects are wonderful. Grab some if you come across it, it's worth it. Dave O.