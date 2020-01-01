About this product

The flower is the actual flower bud that is found on the Cannabis plant. When harvested and dried, flower is typically either smoked or vaporized using any number of devices to suit individual needs. Traditionally, this is the most commonly used form of Cannabis and is available in numerous flower strains, all of which are distinguished by appearance, effect, odor, potency and taste. Response time: In spite of the relatively quick response time of utilizing flower, the vast arrays of strains and the relative potency levels among Cannabis flowers yield similarly vast spectrums of efficacy and usage results. Therefore, it is recommended to start slowly with a single inhalation, and wait at least 10 minutes before taking a second inhalation. Repeating the process in 10-minute intervals allows the patient to safely measure and achieve the desired effects of the medicine.