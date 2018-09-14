Xanadab on September 14th, 2018

I always forget about this pod in my vape collection. With so many things to try, sometimes good products go unnoticed. I have the high intensity pod so I set my Era to a medium low setting. I get more than enough of a dose with a hit at that temperature with the high intensity pods. Just two three-second inhales and I have energy in like 15 minutes. Very buzzy. Be careful not to overdo it because this little pod will get you very high. Five hits on some vapes may not do anything but these are pretty effective. Flavor is always predictable with Bloom Farms. I think they all taste the same. It's more about the effects with them in my opinion. Paranoia level: 2/10.