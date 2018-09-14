 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Daytime Pax Era Pod

Daytime Pax Era Pod

by BLOOM FARMS

5.01
$35.00MSRP

About this product

Era Pods contain a special blend of Bloom Farms cannabis oil extracted with clean CO2 and made exclusively for PAX Era, an engineering marvel from the industry leaders in innovation. The superior flavor, consistency, and experience you’ve come to expect from Bloom Farms is now available with the cutting-edge technology of the PAX Era, which includes temperature and battery status LED interface, a sleek design, and the PAX Vapor app. Made from the highest quality materials, you never have to worry about the durability of an Era Pod, and thanks to the Era Pods’ smart click technology, enjoying all-natural Bloom Farms cannabis oil has never been this flawless. Welcome to a new Era.

Xanadab

I always forget about this pod in my vape collection. With so many things to try, sometimes good products go unnoticed. I have the high intensity pod so I set my Era to a medium low setting. I get more than enough of a dose with a hit at that temperature with the high intensity pods. Just two three-second inhales and I have energy in like 15 minutes. Very buzzy. Be careful not to overdo it because this little pod will get you very high. Five hits on some vapes may not do anything but these are pretty effective. Flavor is always predictable with Bloom Farms. I think they all taste the same. It's more about the effects with them in my opinion. Paranoia level: 2/10.

About this brand

Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.