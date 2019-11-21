blueguitar20
on November 21st, 2019
Found it once at Bloom dispensary in Tucson. OZ for $99. One of the best strains I've seen in AZ. One of the tastier strains Ive ever tasted ever.. Hope they bring it back..
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
60/40 Sativa Dominant 22-24% THC Peach Oz x Koolato
