  5. Moonshine Ghost Train Haze

Moonshine Ghost Train Haze

by Blue Bear Farms, LLC

Blue Bear Farms, LLC Cannabis Flower Moonshine Ghost Train Haze

70/30 Sativa Hybrid- Moonshine Haze x Ghost Train Haze #1

TS-4

It seems most strains of cannabis receive a 5 star rating. Of that being the case, Of that being the case, I am incredulous. But, why wouldn’t all strains receive 5 stars? They each bring something different and special to the table. Here is what makes Mgth special for this dabber: terpenes are fantastic. Low heat dab is a treat. I was tasting lemons and coconut. First hit was a fat grain of rice size dab. Within 20 minutes I was more alert and better able to concentrate, but did not feel high. After an hour took a dab about 2.5x bigger. Same effects as before, but accompanied by a pleasant head high. This is a great strain. Love it.

Family owned Cultivation Farm located in Fairbanks, Alaska. Specializing in Boutique Buds crafted in small batches.