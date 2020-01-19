TS-4 on January 19th, 2020

It seems most strains of cannabis receive a 5 star rating. Of that being the case, Of that being the case, I am incredulous. But, why wouldn’t all strains receive 5 stars? They each bring something different and special to the table. Here is what makes Mgth special for this dabber: terpenes are fantastic. Low heat dab is a treat. I was tasting lemons and coconut. First hit was a fat grain of rice size dab. Within 20 minutes I was more alert and better able to concentrate, but did not feel high. After an hour took a dab about 2.5x bigger. Same effects as before, but accompanied by a pleasant head high. This is a great strain. Love it.