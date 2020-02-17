 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Terp Pen

by Boundless Technology

$29.99MSRP

About this product

The Terp pens’ ceramic coil heats up almost instantaneously and is activated automatically by a sensor that detects your inhale. You would then apply the coil to a small amount of concentrate and enjoy. The amount of vapor produced is entirely up to you. Enjoy short draws or inhale for up to 10 seconds before the automatic shutdown activates. When you are done, quickly stow it away using the included magnetic cap. It is that simple! Portable & Discreet The Terp Pen is slightly larger than your average pen making it ultra-discreet. Equipped with long battery life, the Terp Pen allows for all-day use and can be recharged using the included Micro USB cable. Easy to Clean The Terp Pen is made from medical grade stainless steel and it’s easy to clean with isopropyl alcohol.

Kelly711

I enjoy the ease of my pen in public places. It is sturdy and reliable and I'm not using a torch and wasting more than I'm smoking.

About this brand

Boundless Technology, LLC strives to advance the dry herb and vaporizer community with innovative and affordable products. With the growing expansion of the vaporizer and cannabis culture around the world, many of the users are seeking a new, easy to use product that is reliable and health conscious. Boundless Technology aims at delivering an affordable, efficient, and straightforward experience for the consumer while developing new methods that are able to achieve the highest of effectiveness at vaporizing terpenes and cannabinoids. We support a future where users of medicinal and recreational products can enjoy themselves, without the byproducts of carcinogens or inhalation of free radicals that occur during the combustion process. We believe that customer satisfaction is priority and do our best to reach out to the community through frequent forum posts and live streams that aim to answer questions, showcase updates to our existing products, and introduce new products to the community.