Kelly711
on February 17th, 2020
I enjoy the ease of my pen in public places. It is sturdy and reliable and I'm not using a torch and wasting more than I'm smoking.
The Terp pens’ ceramic coil heats up almost instantaneously and is activated automatically by a sensor that detects your inhale. You would then apply the coil to a small amount of concentrate and enjoy. The amount of vapor produced is entirely up to you. Enjoy short draws or inhale for up to 10 seconds before the automatic shutdown activates. When you are done, quickly stow it away using the included magnetic cap. It is that simple! Portable & Discreet The Terp Pen is slightly larger than your average pen making it ultra-discreet. Equipped with long battery life, the Terp Pen allows for all-day use and can be recharged using the included Micro USB cable. Easy to Clean The Terp Pen is made from medical grade stainless steel and it’s easy to clean with isopropyl alcohol.
