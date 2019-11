Bigtn40 on October 26th, 2018

The strongest strain on earth rating by Hightimes magazine and I agree. My wife and I smoked a half of a joint...sleeped 14 hours. My wife says they should call it "the date rape strain" because you can't do shit on this stain but have a short talk before waking up hours later. Do no use in public . Definitely use only around people you trust. Enjoyed the experience though. Never had a strain to paralyze me before.