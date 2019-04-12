MrsDLD on June 18th, 2016

I love this product and have probably gone through 5 sticks since last year. I works very well for tension headaches when applied to the temples. However the best thing about it for me is it helps the arthritis in my neck and hands. It is something that works best with continuous use I use it daily, a little bit goes a long way. I bought some for my parents and they agree it helped with their arthritis as well. I told my chiropractor about it as well as my gp. I recommend this product to everyone. It has a pleasant smell and is easy to use, five stars from me.