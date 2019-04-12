SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Just close your eyes, breathe deep, and relax. The terpenes from the cannabis and the essential oil blend will help with your headache or nausea before applying topically. Don’t forget to apply a little under your nose to get an ongoing aromatherapy treatment. Apply liberally to the temples, back of the neck, joints, muscles, anywhere you feel pain, stress or inflammation. Recap and continue to apply pressure using the contours of this container as a massage tool. Our first product utilizing CBD, THCA and THC along with Arnica Montana and other therapeutic botanicals is already being celebrated because “it works so well”. The Remedy is the perfect all-purpose pain relief stick conveniently carried in your briefcase, backpack or purse.
on April 12th, 2019
First time I ever used it , it made me a believer. I had trigger finger the Dr. talked about cutting tendon. A friend said try this , so I rubbed the remedy stick on it a couple times that day . I have never had trouble with trigger finger again. If I get a tight neck I get head aches once I rub it on my neck it all gets better. I have given several sticks to friends they can not believe the relief they get.
on June 18th, 2016
I love this product and have probably gone through 5 sticks since last year. I works very well for tension headaches when applied to the temples. However the best thing about it for me is it helps the arthritis in my neck and hands. It is something that works best with continuous use I use it daily, a little bit goes a long way. I bought some for my parents and they agree it helped with their arthritis as well. I told my chiropractor about it as well as my gp. I recommend this product to everyone. It has a pleasant smell and is easy to use, five stars from me.