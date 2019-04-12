 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Remedy Pain Stick

by Cannabis Basics

About this product

Just close your eyes, breathe deep, and relax. The terpenes from the cannabis and the essential oil blend will help with your headache or nausea before applying topically. Don’t forget to apply a little under your nose to get an ongoing aromatherapy treatment. Apply liberally to the temples, back of the neck, joints, muscles, anywhere you feel pain, stress or inflammation. Recap and continue to apply pressure using the contours of this container as a massage tool. Our first product utilizing CBD, THCA and THC along with Arnica Montana and other therapeutic botanicals is already being celebrated because “it works so well”. The Remedy is the perfect all-purpose pain relief stick conveniently carried in your briefcase, backpack or purse.

Vickisings

First time I ever used it , it made me a believer. I had trigger finger the Dr. talked about cutting tendon. A friend said try this , so I rubbed the remedy stick on it a couple times that day . I have never had trouble with trigger finger again. If I get a tight neck I get head aches once I rub it on my neck it all gets better. I have given several sticks to friends they can not believe the relief they get.

MrsDLD

I love this product and have probably gone through 5 sticks since last year. I works very well for tension headaches when applied to the temples. However the best thing about it for me is it helps the arthritis in my neck and hands. It is something that works best with continuous use I use it daily, a little bit goes a long way. I bought some for my parents and they agree it helped with their arthritis as well. I told my chiropractor about it as well as my gp. I recommend this product to everyone. It has a pleasant smell and is easy to use, five stars from me.

About this brand

We strive to enhance personal health and wellness by providing the highest quality Organic Hempseed Oil and Premium Cannabis Flower health and beauty aids (HABA) available. Our Promise: To use the freshest most natural botanical ingredients. We buy locally and organically whenever possible. We use only natural preservatives. We will never test our topicals on animals.