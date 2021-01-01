 Loading…

WHITE WIDOW – 100 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

$99.99MSRP

About this product

White Widow is a balanced hybrid strain of Cannabis indica and Cannabis sativa. White Widow is a cross between a Brazilian sativa strain and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. The buds are white colored, with a crystal resin. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/white-widow-100-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

South Indian refers to the indigenous varieties of cannabis (or landraces) that grow natively in this region of the world. 

