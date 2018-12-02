MuckRack on June 23rd, 2017

Just bought the 6-strain Walnut Cannador and am quite impressed. First thing I noticed was the weight: 6-strain version weighs 11 pounds, which is a pretty substantial piece of box. Lines are clean, wood is soft. Each of the glass jars that came with it have a lid - each with varying degrees of breath-ability for my lovely little nuggies. The stash box on the inside is also pretty big. I think it's about 2.5" x 8" and is enough room for vape, some cookies, some papers, a lighter, a bottle of Craft Elixirs, and some scattered mints. I thought spare space might be an issue but it's not for me. I give 4 stars rather than 5 because at the price point, the only thing that could be improved is the lock. While I do love having a lock as a feature, the key going in is pretty wobbly and doesn't seem to find it's groove all that easy. I locked it down just fine, but then reopening I had to turn a few times to catch. All in all I would definitely recommend. The humidity feature is great, it serves its purpose, and it's beautiful. They should partner with Leafly for the dry-erase stickers on the outside of the glass :)