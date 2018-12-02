 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
4-Strain Cannador® (with nook)

Cannador

Made of 100% genuine solid walnut and cherry wood that's been sustainably forested, this medium sized 4-Strain Cannador® is a great product for the strain conscious connoisseur who likes to keep smaller amounts of herbs separated and fresh. You can store up to 1 oz of bud in this beautifully crafted piece in either solid walnut or cherry. With 1/2″ thick wood insulated by 1/4″ thick mahogany, you can rest assured that no smell will leak.

Cannalovebug

I bought it a few months ago but stopped using it.

MuckRack

Just bought the 6-strain Walnut Cannador and am quite impressed. First thing I noticed was the weight: 6-strain version weighs 11 pounds, which is a pretty substantial piece of box. Lines are clean, wood is soft. Each of the glass jars that came with it have a lid - each with varying degrees of breath-ability for my lovely little nuggies. The stash box on the inside is also pretty big. I think it's about 2.5" x 8" and is enough room for vape, some cookies, some papers, a lighter, a bottle of Craft Elixirs, and some scattered mints. I thought spare space might be an issue but it's not for me. I give 4 stars rather than 5 because at the price point, the only thing that could be improved is the lock. While I do love having a lock as a feature, the key going in is pretty wobbly and doesn't seem to find it's groove all that easy. I locked it down just fine, but then reopening I had to turn a few times to catch. All in all I would definitely recommend. The humidity feature is great, it serves its purpose, and it's beautiful. They should partner with Leafly for the dry-erase stickers on the outside of the glass :)

Cannador® is a premium storage brand that focuses on functional design and balanced humidity for the home. We know how important freshness and taste are for your top shelf collection. Our goal is to maintain your collection’s quality while surrounded by a sustainably crafted product.