ChiChiBruno on October 28th, 2018

I tried the Sativa and the Indica capsules because I'm not a fan of smoke. I'm not in the habit of giving poor rating reviews, however, I would stay away from these products. Every time I try these products I get really irritable and a headache that lasts all day. I was really hoping that these would be the miracle I was looking for but...... 8-(