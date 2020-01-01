1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Great tasting, strain specific cannabis tincture made with CASCADIA herbals™ proprietary Ultra-Cold method. CASCADIA herbals™ tinctures are predominately organic glycerin based with a small amount of organic cane alcohol reserved to help absorption. These tinctures can be held under the tongue for fast acting sublingual absorption with an effect similar to smoking or vaping. They can also simply be swallowed or added to your favorite food or beverage for a slower, longer lasting onset. High Vibes ! • Strain Specific • Amazing Taste • Discreet, easy dose dropper bottle • No added flavors • Easy Sublingual Absorption • Fast Acting • Made with organic ingredients • Clean, safe consumption method. Serving Size: 20 Drops = .5 ml = 5 mg THC 40 Servings per Bottle 200 mg THC per 20 ml bottle Ingredients: Organic Glycerin, Organic Cane Alcohol, Organic Soy Lecithin, CASCADIA herbals™ Ultra-Cold Mother Tincture CASCADIA herbals™ www.cascadiaherbals.com https://www.instagram.com/cascadiaherbals/
Be the first to review this product.
Meet your new herbal caretaker, Nurse Jackie. She's an 85/15 sativa-dominant hybrid originally bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders, who crossed Jack the Ripper with Medicine Woman to create this sour lemon-flavored strain. Nurse Jackie is a dependable medicine no matter how early in the day it may be; her unencumbered, clear-headed buzz allows you to go about your day with relative ease, but novice consumers should be aware that this strain typically boasts a high THC content which can induce anxiety in some individuals. All phenotypes stretch tall, but Nurse Jackie can either lean toward the sour, rounded buds of Medicine Woman or the citrus-smelling, pointed flowers characteristic of Jack the Ripper.